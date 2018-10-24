Fox News' Herridge Channels Alex Jones, Calls Bombs 'False Flag'

After Fox News' asked Catherine Herridge about a possible bomb attempt on Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Herridge delved into the possibility that these attacks were as Alex Jones would say, "false flags."

This left my mouth agape.

That term has no business ever appearing on any news program, ever.

As news of more "suspicious packages" broke, Fox News' Outnumbered focused on the bomb removal and possible attempts on high-ranking Democrats.

Then they brought on Catherine Herridge, who covers intelligence, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for Fox.

As she was giving an up to the minute account of what they were watching on their monitors, co-host Melissa Francis had a question.

Francis asked, "Let me ask you about some other reports that have been circulating. Tell me if you know if these are correct, incorrect, if there's anything to back it up. What about the report of something going to Debbie Wassermann Schultz of Florida?"

Herridge replied, "I don't have independent information -- just what I heard on our reporting at Fox News that the office was evacuated in Florida."

She continued, "I think that we need to understand, having been through these situations before, is quite rightly people are pretty tuned in now to this issue of suspect packages. I reported early this morning that a number of federal facilities here in Washington are kind of scrubbing their mail inventories to see if there is anything that might be suspicious. That is the right thing to do, and people are looking at what they have got in their mailbox, as well - to understand whether that might be suspicious."

That's credible reporting, but then this happened.

Herridge continued, "We sometimes have events -- I'm not saying that's what's happening in Florida -- but we do, as you've seen in the past, reporting on these events, incidents where it's sort of a false flag, if you will. "It doesn't actually turn into something -- "

WTF, Catherine?

"False flag" events was most of Alex Jones' despicable shtick. And after he used that term to describe the Sandy Hook massacre, he's being sued by the families that lost their children to that horrific mass shooting and the pain and suffering he's caused all of them because of his insane rhetoric.

And His show has been booted off multiple internet platforms due to his disgusting content.

Catherine continued, " -- but sometimes there are additional devices that re recovered. But again, let's stick to what we know."

Yes, let's. But using the term "false flag" cheapens what's actually happening. It is unconscionable that even Fox News would allow that term to be used on the air, especially as many on the Right Wing love to make that their argument.

Herridge, "We know that two suspect packages were intercepted by the secret service targeting the former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, and then also this device that was recovered at CNN and then a fourth device that we are trying to understand from Monday, the home of George Soros and whether they are all connected in some way, Melissa."

Where's the false flag in those, Catherine?

Nutjobs on Twitter are of course, already calling these bombings a false flag. Let's not add to that conspiracy theory-laden nonsense, even on Fox.