Pat Robertson Angrier At Maxine Waters And Soros Than Pipe Bomber

The 700 Club's Pat Robertson was angrier with Maxine Waters and George Soros, who were actual targets of bombs.

He also insisted (without any proof) that none of the bombs delivered yesterday would actually explode.

Robertson played video of Trump hypocritically telling his Wisconsin rallygoers, "Those engaged in the Political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective."

Trump still calls Rep. Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person and warned her to be careful, but apparently, he doesn't believe he's part of the political arena.

Robertson said, "What I want to see is somebody explode one of those things."

Obviously bomb squads and their investigators take apart any possible explosive device to try and find out who made them and where they came from.

"Some think these won't go off, they won't explode and so is it merely terrorism? I mean if they're not really trying to explode something and hurt people?"

He's saying it's 'a false flag' without using the moniker.

Robertson continued, "I would like to see the bomb squad. I mean I know they are going to take them apart and look at them, but somewhere in one of those containment areas, they ought to explode one if possible just to see if it does explode. And I don't know if that's gonna happen or not."

I believe experts investigating would be able to tell if they were actual bombs or not and determine how deadly they would be without exploding one, Pat. And even if they couldn't explode these were still acts of terrorism.

His co-host replied, "You would also like to see the call to civility come from both sides of the fence, I mean it is not because one person has said something."

See, it can't be Trump.

But lest they forget that Fox and Friends, The Five, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham just to name a few are constantly going ballistic against all those that received bombs on a daily basis.

Robertson then got angrier at Maxine Waters and George Soros, who were actual targets of these alleged bomb attacks than the bombers themselves.

Pat replied, "Maxine Waters said when you see Republicans get in their face and scream at them."

He continued, "We've had mobs of people. Those paid by a Soros affiliate down in Washington screaming at Jeff Flake during the Kavanaugh hearings. These women were plants, paid operatives of Soros organization screaming and claiming they were victims of sex and all this stuff. It was just a setup."

Robertson, as with many conservatives today are spending more time attacking and blaming Democrats for being uncivil than condemning these bomb attacks.

Maxine Waters and Eric Holder's comments would not even be remembered were they not played on a constant loop by Fox ever since.