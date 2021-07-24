Media Bites
Laura Ingraham Attacks US Women's Soccer Team

The purpose of these right-wing attacks on our awesome women athletes is to sow hate and discontent against them for their own freedom of speech.
By John Amato
6 hours ago by John Amato
Fox News' Laura Ingraham attacked our incredible women of soccer for daring to promote diversity and inclusion in the world.

The COVID denier started off her program by attacking what she considers "obscene and unnecessary COVID rules" for the athletes even as the Delta variant is ravaging the globe.

Ingraham then launched into an attack on our athletes.

"Millions of Americans are disgusted by the US women's soccer team, not because they lost to Sweden, but because they use the international stage to insult our nation," Ingraham said.

Taking a stand against racism and homophobia is now considered an insult to our nation by these Fox News cretins.

All soccer federations and organizations throughout the world ,including FIFA, have made fighting racism a part of every game played.

Laura Ingraham and many Fox News hosts (like Tucker Carlson!!!) are putting a target on the backs of our dynamic World Cup winners for the sake of dividing this nation until it implodes.

The true cancel culture is coming from Republicans because anyone or any athlete that dares to promote diversity, inclusion, and fights against racism, misogyny, xenophobia, white nationalism, and homophobia is deemed un-American and unworthy of support.

The truly un-American are people like Laura Ingraham.

