Hillary Knight, captain of the USA women's hockey team lambasted Trump over his "distasteful" and "unfortunate" joke at their expense..

After the USA Men's team won the gold medal against Canada. Trump called in to invite them to the White House and said joked that he'd have to invite the women's team also or he might get impeached.

The women said they would not go to the White House if they were invited by Von Shitzhispants.

REPORTER: Obviously, you’re celebrating the magnificent accomplishments that you guys had over the Olympics, but you spoke about President Trump’s comments about inviting you guys to the White House. Don’t mean to detract from the celebration, but curious if you had any further comments, anything else you’d like to add about that. KNIGHT: No, I just thought the joke was distasteful and unfortunate. And I think, you know, just the way women are represented, it’s a great teaching point to really shine light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats. And now, I have to sort of sit, and anybody, has to sit in front of you and explain someone else’s behavior. It’s not my responsibility, so…

Congratulations to the USA women hockey players. I've been watching them since 2010, and they are exceptional.

Good for Knight to weigh on the the misogynist in the White House.

Trump can't have anyone have the spotlight so he made both gold medal winning teams all about himself.

Instead of celebrating a monumental achievement for USA women's hockey, Trump abused it.

During the disaster in DC, or better known as the 2026 SOTU speech, Trump said the ladies were coming to the White House, but that's a lie.