Pentagon Officials Are Worried About Running Low On Stockpiles

There is anxiety among senior leaders that the fighting will extend for weeks, further stressing limited U.S. air defense stockpiles.
By Susie MadrakMarch 2, 2026

Ready, fire, aim! Turns out the Epstein War is running low on defense stockpiles, which shows the amount of planning that went into this Iran mess.

Inside the Pentagon, there was deepening concern Sunday that the Iran conflict could spiral out of control, said people familiar with the situation. “The mood here is intense and paranoid,” one person said.

Senior leaders are worried that the fighting will extend for weeks, further stressing limited U.S. air defense stockpiles.

“I don’t think people have fully absorbed yet, like, what that has done with stockpiles,” one source added, noting that it often takes two or three air defense interceptors to ensure that an incoming missile is stopped.

The president’s senior military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, warned the White House last week that munitions shortfalls and a lack of broad military support from other U.S. allies would raise the risk to any operation in Iran and to the U.S. personnel put in harm’s way.

Discussion

