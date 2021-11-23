Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump's Picture Book

Donald Trump has released a photo coffee table book of his "greatest hits"? Jimmy Kimmel "found" some he left out!
By John AmatoNovember 23, 2021

On Monday Jimmy Kimmel mocked the ridiculous new Trump coffee table book mercilessly during his monologue, inserting his own pictures and captions for comic effect.

Around the 4 minute mark of the video, Kimmel takes aim at Trump, who did a softball interview (softball is too weak a word for the type of interviews Trump gets from right-wing media) with wannabe concubine Mark Levin on Fox News.

Trump claimed he didn't take much of Dr. Fauci's advice and Kimmel quipped that it was evident because Trump got COVID and Fauci did not.

Then Kimmel turned to the new picture book.

"He likes his books the way he likes his restaurant menus, pictures only," Kimmel said and then played Mark Levin glorifying the book like the paid propaganda shill he is.

Trump still can't string many sentences together as evident by this clip.

Kimmel continued, "The book was published by Donald Trump Jr., his son. DJTJ claims his dad picked every single photo and wrote all the captions himself—which is exactly how my son’s preschool teacher describes his projects to his mother."

Kimmel then ran a "number of photos with made-up captions, including one of then-President Trump posing with rapper Lil Wayne, accompanied by, “Me and Whoopi from The View,” as well as one of Trump checking out his daughter Ivanka’s body with the caption, “Nice.”

trump_hair_kimmel

I'd buy Kimmel's version of Trump's book, for sure.

