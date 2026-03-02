SNL Weekend Update Nails Trump With His Own 2011 Prediction

The SNL Weekend update crew led by Colin Jost played video of Trump attacking President Obama back in 2011 for his bad poll numbers which Trump said would lead to inability and weakness in the art of negotiating, causing Obama to attack Iran.

"Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate," Trump said. "He's weak, and he's ineffective."

Jost joked, "See, now that's the Trump I voted for."

More prescient words were never spoken by Demented Donald.

In 2026, Donald Trump's overall approval ratings have cratered to epic proportions.

Almost every one of his policies are severely underwater with the American public.

DHS-led ICE agents are murdering US citizens.

Trump has unleashed the National Guard on US soil, against US citizens.

Job creation is in the toilet while inflation continues to rise.

And of course, the Epstein Files are hanging around Trump's neck, like a scarlet necklace of shame.

With the House of Representatives abdicating its function by Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump was free to do what he wanted and betray every MAGA voter in the process.

Trump has created a new quagmire by attacking Iran, and its effects will not be immediately felt.

He will bask in his lies and be glorified by his media minions.

More shall be revealed and it won't be pretty.

Trump should be made to choke on his 2011 words.