Ted Cruz Admits Iran Was Nowhere 'Close To Getting Nuclear Weapons'

Sen. Ted Cruz negated one of Trump's main reasons for attacking Iraq when he told CBS News Iran was nowhere "close to getting nuclear weapons because our bombing [in June] was devastating."

In a taped video, Trump argued his attack against Iran was justified because "they attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could soon reach the American homeland."

Ted Cruz contradicted this claim outright.

BRENNAN: But in terms of containing the risk, who's securing the nuclear material that you say still exists within Iran? Who's doing that? CRUZ: Look, the quantity of nuclear material, I didn't say anything one way or another on that. What I said is they were building nuclear weapons a year ago, and our bombing took that out. They also had an ongoing desire to rebuild them. I don't have present-day intelligence on what progress they had made towards rebuilding nuclear weapons since we bombed their facilities. I have no indication that they were anywhere close to getting nuclear weapons because our bombing was devastating. And Margaret, that's one of the reasons I urged President Trump, now is the time. Dictatorships survive because they're perceived as invulnerable. And in this instance, Iran decisively lost the 12-day war that weakened the regime and set up what the president is doing now.

PBS fact checked these remarks and clearly stated, "Trump's statement is contradicted by a 2025 federal government assessment that said Iran is years away from the ability to produce long-range missiles; nuclear policy experts also cast doubt on the idea."

Cruz cosigned their assessment.

As an aside to his other statements, multiple reports show that only the Gang of Eight had a limited pre-strike notice earlier in the week.

Here are the members that make up the Gang of Eight:

Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

John Thune (R-SD)

Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Mark Warner (D-VA)

Rick Crawford (R-AR)

Jim Himes (D-CT)

We understand that Cruz has lost all sense of self worth and bowed down to Demented Donald.

My question to Cruz is, how and when did he advise Trump on his plans to attack Iran?