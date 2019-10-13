Ted Cruz: 'It Would Make A Lot Of Sense' For Rudy Giuliani To Testify

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said over the weekend that Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal attorney, should testify before the Senate Judiciary committee.

During a Sunday interview on CBS's Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Cruz if it was "appropriate" for Trump to ask China to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election by investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Look, of course not," Cruz replied without hesitation. "Elections in the U.S. should be decided by Americans. It’s not the business of foreign countries--any foreign countries--to interfere in our elections."

Brennan noted that Giuliani has been conducting a "shadow foreign policy" by asking countries to find dirt on Biden and his son.

"Foreign countries should stay out of American elections," Cruz insisted. "That’s true for Russia, Ukraine, China. It should be the American people deciding elections. I don’t know what Rudy has been saying. I do know that we should decide our elections and the American people should make the decisions."

"You want him to testify before your committee?" Brennan pressed.

"I think it would make a lot of sense for Rudy to testify," Cruz agreed. "That’s ultimately a question for the committee chairman. I would like to, yes."