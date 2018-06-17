Rudy Giuliani Claims Trump Is Just Separating Immigrant Families 'More Thoroughly' Than Obama Did

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal attorney, on Sunday claimed that the White House policy on separating immigrant children from their parents is "not dissimilar" to policies enacted by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

In a Sunday morning interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Giuliani to weigh in on Justice Department policy that forces the children of asylum-seekers to be housed away from their parents.

"Do you agree with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision on how to implement border security, this policy of separating parents from their children when they enter the country illegally?" Brennan asked.

The question caused Trump's attorney to laugh out loud.

"I know Jeff really, really well and I think he, in certain respects, did a great job," Giuliani replied. "In some respects, I'm sort of disappointed in him. But, here, I don't think I should get involved in that."

"You've talked about other policy issues before," Brennan pressed.

"This one, I'm not that involved in," Giuliani remarked. "I'll give you my view as a private citizen and somebody who enforced the immigration law for years. It seems to me this all gets resolved if they do some kind of comprehensive [immigration] bill."

"The administration is doing something not terribly dissimilar to what Bush and what Obama were forced to do because Congress wouldn't act," he continued. "Now, maybe this administration is doing it more thoroughly."

Giuliani insisted that Trump does not "like to see children taken away from their parents."

"I also don't like to see America victimized by a lot of people who are doing it for pure manipulation to get bad people here," he said.