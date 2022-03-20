CBS Host Grills China's Ambassador Over Ukraine: 'Naive To Say That’s Not An Invasion'

CBS host Margaret Brennan clashed with Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the United States, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
During a Sunday interview on Face the Nation, Brennan told Gang that China appeared to be "condoning and not condemning" Russia's actions.

Gang insisted that China was working to have "good, friendly, neighborly relations" with Russia.

"But you would recognize that it's not good, friendly, neighborly relations to put 150,000 troops on the border of a neighboring country and then to send those troops into that country?" Brennan asked. "In those circumstances, why can't you condemn this as an invasion?"

"Don't be naive," Gang replied.

"It sounds naive to say that's not an invasion," Brennan laughed. "It's 150,000 troops."

But Gang insisted that condemnation of Russia would not solve the problem.

"Will they back down if your president asks Vladimir Putin to back down?" Brennan pressed. "Will your president ask Vladimir Putin to back down?"

"We have done so," Gang said. "And we will continue to promote peace talks."

