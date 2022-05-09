Mace Admits 'Vast Majority Of Republicans' Support Abortion Rights

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) argued on Sunday that it was important for pro-choice Republicans to speak up after a leaked ruling indicated the Supreme Court will overturn federal abortion rights.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that Mace had spoken out about abortion rights because she was a victim of rape.

"You said that it took you 25 years to talk about your attack and that you only shared it with your mother and one of your good friends," Brennan observed. "So I wonder what you think about some of these restrictions in states that would require rape victims to provide police reports in order to obtain an abortion."

"From experience as a state lawmaker, I know that South Carolina's fetal heartbeat bill would not have passed without exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother," Mace insisted. "And I told that story. I thought it was a really important story that's often missed and not told because women are afraid."

Mace revealed that she is often attacked on social media for speaking about her rape.

"And one of the things that I think that's missing in this conversation is that, when you have it, when Ohio did their fetal heartbeat bill, there was a 10-year-old girl that had been found to be pregnant that was raped repeatedly by her father," she recalled. "And so, I know it's part of the Republican Party platform. The vast majority of Republicans support those exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother."

She added: "And it's important for some of us to step forward and tell those stories that are often missed in all of this."

The Associated Press reported over the weekend that many conservative states are looking to eliminate exceptions for rape and incest if the Supreme Court allows them to outlaw abortion.