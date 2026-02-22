'John Barron' Calls Into C-SPAN To Whine About Tariff Ruling

Someone who identified themselves as Trump's old pseudonym, "John Barron," called into C-SPAN this Friday to complain about the Supreme Court ruling on his tariffs and call Democrats names before being cut off by host Greta Brawner.

BRAWNER: John in Virginia, Republican, let's hear from you. Well, this is John Barron and you have, look, this is the worst decision you ever have in your life, practically. Jack... and Jack's gonna agree with me, right? But this is a terrible decision and you have Hakeem Jeffries who -- he's a dope -- and you have Chuck Schumer who can't cook a cheeseburger. Of course these people are happy. Of course these people are happy. But true Americans will not be happy. And you have the woman earlier, I assume she's a woman, she's a Democrat, but she said she's disgraced, but she's devastated, by this... BRAWNER: All right, we'll go to Chester, who's in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Democratic caller.

During sane times, no one would possibly believe the person residing in the White House would do something like this, but that's not the times we're living in. He's nuttier than a fruitcake, so it would not surprise me in the least if this were actually him.

They were showing quotes from Democrats on the ruling just before they took "John Barron's" call. The entire segment is on C-SPAN's site here and it's right around the 45 minute mark.

h/t Aaron Rupar