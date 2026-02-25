Trump's Little Bitch Can't Get No Respect

When The Orange Menace was going around glad-handing people at the State of the Union address, Rep Drunken (Derrick) Van Orden was at the front of the line to shake his Fearless Leader's hand.

However, either in his arrogance or in his advanced dementia, or both, Trump completely bypasses DVO's outstretched hand. You can see DVO desperately try a second time to get Trump's attention, but without any success.

After DVO realizes that Trump has utterly blown off his number one little bitch, you can see the crestfallen look on his face as he struggles to hold back the tears.

After all that groveling, after all that bootlicking, and after all that ass-kissing, what does a sycophant have to do to get a little respect these days?