Snap Poll: Trump's SOTU Speech Lowest 'Positive' Rated This Century

Donald Trump's State of the Union address drew the lowest 'very positive' reviews this century of any president from CNN's snap poll of those watching the speech.

The people being polled were a +13 for Republicans since more people from Trump's party viewed his 148-minute-long speech, the longest SOTU in history.

Newsweek,"Chalian said that a majority of SOTU viewers reacted positively overall, but enthusiasm was thin. Just 38 percent called the speech "very positive," while 36 percent rated it negative—an unusually narrow gap for a SOTU address."

CNN reports, "And just 31% expressed a lot of confidence in the president to make the cost of living more affordable, with 29% saying they had some confidence in him to do so and 40% that they had none at all."

It was pitiful how Trump used the USA Gold-winning Men's hockey team as a prop to glorify himself, but everything is a photo op to him.

I thought that with a +13 advantage, Trump would have received very high marks, but he spewed the same garbage he does at his rallies.