Elon Musk Inks 'Intelligence' Deal With Whisky Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon signed a deal to allow Skipping Dipshit Nazi Elon Musk’s Fancy Autocomplete to be used in classified systems:

“Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has signed an agreement to allow the military to use its model, Grok, in classified systems, a Defense official confirmed to Axios.” “Why it matters: Up to now, Anthropic’s Claude has been the only model available in the systems on which the military’s most sensitive intelligence work, weapons development and battlefield operations take place. But the Pentagon is threatening Anthropic in a dispute over safeguards and may soon need a replacement.” Anthropic has refused the Pentagon’s demand that they make Claude available for “all lawful purposes,” insisting in particular on blocking its use for the mass surveillance of Americans and the development of fully autonomous weapons.

Look, it’s hard to argue that one AI is more ethical than another, but it is not hard to say that Musk is the worst. And lest you forget, Grok is the same program that undresses women and children and affectionally called itself “MechaHitler.”

We’re back at The Forbin Project.

What could go wrong?

