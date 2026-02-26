Online MAGA Troll Turns Out To Be A White House Staffer

Whether extolling the racist video of the Obamas as "a masterpiece" or just promoting the sludge of the Trump administration, the account is one of the larger pro-Trump accounts on X now.

To its audience, Johnny MAGA looked like an independent voice, another outraged supporter in the MAGA media ecosystem. The account regularly boosts Trump’s Truth Social posts and goes to bat for the administration, attacking Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom. But this isn’t just a regular account. Johnny MAGA appears to actually be a White House staffer named Garrett Wade who works for the Trump administration as a rapid response manager, helping to run the very same White House account his anonymous MAGA account amplifies. A phone number associated with Wade is linked to Johnny MAGA, according to a WIRED review of publicly available records, and the connection was confirmed by a source close to the White House.

Wired then details what he does at the White House, as best they can. Possibly all he does is shitpost online, spreading propaganda on your tax dollar dime. And then there's this interesting tidbit. His wife also works at the White House, as deputy press secretary, a sort of clone of Karoline Leavitt.

Wade is married to Allison Schuster, a White House press assistant, who also follows the Johnny MAGA account. According to Schuster’s Instagram account, which she recently set to private, she and Wade attended several Trump-aligned events, including an election night party, in which both are wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

