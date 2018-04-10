It's Tuesday, So Another White House Staffer Quits

He used to work for George W. Bush, so he had that going for him.

But a day after John Bolton took on National Security in Trump's White House, one of the few with any real-White House experience decided to pack his bags and flee. Washington Post:

Bossert, a favorite of Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, is leaving one day after national security adviser John Bolton began the job. Bossert, an ally of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, was believed to be on shaky footing in the Bolton era, and he resigned two days after Michael Anton, the national security council spokesman, also quit. Bossert, a longtime government official who was often behind nuts-and-bolts planning of the administration’s initiatives, wasn’t a marquee name. But he was liked by the president, senior administration officials said, and often defended Trump’s agenda in meetings.

One of the few adults left in the room has left. To be replaced with a "Bolton-ite." We are so screwed.