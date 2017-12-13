Reports: Omarosa Didn't Quit, Was Escorted From WH Shouting Profanities

Well, it didn't take long for a "different version of events" to emerge from Omarosa Manigault's "resignation effective January 20" story.

What kind of severence/pension deal did she get for "staying" the full year is anybody's guess, but whether she got fired or quit or, ahem, got escorted from the building while she screamed obscenities and declarations of how she got Donald Trump elected? April Ryan's tweets are...interesting:

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

She's quitting or being forced out swearing and screaming from a job where nobody knew exactly what she did, and her behavior in the position was often pointed to as being over the line inappropriate.

Omarosa got fired from the White House after a year of doing not much except:



1) staging her wedding photos at the WH, w/o permission

2) holding a bridal luncheon at the WH

3) making the maximum salary possible for a WH staffer, $179,900



Honey, that's how you run a scam. pic.twitter.com/OxIS2mehZ5 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) December 13, 2017

And James Corden did a great segment only last week asking the musical question, WTF is Omarosa doing in the White House?

UH OH Wall Street Journal confirming the dragging out of the White House.

I am told there are secret service video tapes of Omarosa being "dragged" out of the White House by agents.



Time for FOIA. — Pesach Lattin 🕎 Channukah 🕎 (@pacelattin) December 13, 2017

If we find video you'll see it here ASAP.