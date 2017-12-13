Reports: Omarosa Didn't Quit, Was Escorted From WH Shouting Profanities
Well, it didn't take long for a "different version of events" to emerge from Omarosa Manigault's "resignation effective January 20" story.
What kind of severence/pension deal did she get for "staying" the full year is anybody's guess, but whether she got fired or quit or, ahem, got escorted from the building while she screamed obscenities and declarations of how she got Donald Trump elected? April Ryan's tweets are...interesting:
She's quitting or being forced out swearing and screaming from a job where nobody knew exactly what she did, and her behavior in the position was often pointed to as being over the line inappropriate.
And James Corden did a great segment only last week asking the musical question, WTF is Omarosa doing in the White House?
UH OH Wall Street Journal confirming the dragging out of the White House.
If we find video you'll see it here ASAP.
