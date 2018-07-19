Trump's White House Invite To Putin Sparks Online Rage

By Karoli Kuns
After the news broke that Donald J. Traitor Trump has invited Vladimir Election Attacker Putin to the White House in the fall, Twitter erupted with humor, rage, and other emotions.

Humor:

Rage:

Incredulity, blended with rage:

Amazement:

Sardonic, but probably true:

Also, will Duma be attending this travesty defiling The People's House? Will They??

You get the idea. Donald J. Treason Trump wants to invite his conqueror to the United States but he forgot to inform we, the people, that we have been conquered.

For the last three nights, there have been protests in front of the White House, which have been steadily growing in number. If Trump keeps up this nonsense, the entire (sane part of) America's populace will be out there, armed with pitchforks and torches.

