Trump's White House Invite To Putin Sparks Online Rage

After the news broke that Donald J. Traitor Trump has invited Vladimir Election Attacker Putin to the White House in the fall, Twitter erupted with humor, rage, and other emotions.

Humor:

"I would like to see this House I bought." - Putin, at the Helsinki #TreasonSummit.

The next day: https://t.co/fihBPEuzoY — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 19, 2018

Rage:

It’s not bad enough that they betray the country, but they have to rub our faces in it. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 19, 2018

I’m telling you if Putin step foot over here he best be arrested at the airport. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 19, 2018

Expect the biggest protests in history if Putin shows up in Washington. https://t.co/coxnTCkP0K — Anime_Now (@AnimeNow4) July 19, 2018

Senator, working with Senator Corker, you have the ability to find out the answer to this urgent question by taking control of the US SENATE and removing McConnell as majority leader. You could make certain the US interpreter is called before the Intel Committee. https://t.co/EIuBU9J2k0 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 19, 2018

The GOP or Grand Old Putin Party now work for Vlad. If Putin comes here it is to take over. — Shar G (@hapkidogal) July 19, 2018

Incredulity, blended with rage:

I cannot believe Trump invited the dictator who attacked our democracy to the White House! This is in plain sight. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) July 19, 2018

Amazement:

It’s rather amazing that Trump’s appointed director of national intelligence Coats can say what he is saying today without Trump being removed from office. Our Congress is not upholding their oath to office. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 19, 2018

Like inviting Osama bin Laden to tea. https://t.co/o2KB7CTNvc — John Stoehr (@johnastoehr) July 19, 2018

Sardonic, but probably true:

.@potus: The Republicans are really upset with me.



Putin: So, distract them, Donald. Invite me to the White House.@potus: Oh, duh. I'm on it. pic.twitter.com/HFbEvVSrLz — Shoqqed You're Not (@Shoq) July 19, 2018

Russia feeling very confident after the President of the United States said publicly that he trusts Putin more than his own government https://t.co/8fyRJHQKQ8

After Trump acknowledged the "Russian meddling" on CBS News, his invitation to Putin is like a guy in a relationship repeatedly asking, "Are you okay? Are you SURE you're okay? Seriously, are you mad at me?" — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 19, 2018

I'll go out on a limb an say that a repeat of the Helsinki press conference at the White House a couple of weeks before the election is probably not what GOP congressional leaders have in mind. — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) July 19, 2018

Also, will Duma be attending this travesty defiling The People's House? Will They??

While @realDonaldTrump is inviting murdering thug Putin to Washington this fall I wanted to remind everyone about the Republicans who invited Duma members to visit Congress in the fall. Timing is interesting https://t.co/F1yuYwB2g0 — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) July 19, 2018

You get the idea. Donald J. Treason Trump wants to invite his conqueror to the United States but he forgot to inform we, the people, that we have been conquered.

For the last three nights, there have been protests in front of the White House, which have been steadily growing in number. If Trump keeps up this nonsense, the entire (sane part of) America's populace will be out there, armed with pitchforks and torches.