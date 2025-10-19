White House Tried To Troll BlueSky

As usual it was an epic fail
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoOctober 19, 2025

Gizmodo describes their attempt at trolling those that left the Neo-Nazi run X:

When a bunch of Donald Trump-associated accounts started using Bluesky ahead of this weekend in order to provoke a food fight, some were outraged or trolled back, but Bluesky’s robust blocking feature and cultural norms around ignoring right-wing trolls and harassers made their presence mostly a non-issue.

On Friday afternoon, the Trump 2.0 White House account, @whitehouse-47.bsky.social, announced its momentous arrival by posting a vaguely triumphalist montage of clips that referenced a lot of inside jokes for Republicans that probably don’t even register for outsiders, like one about Joe Biden’s autopen.

Mostly, however, the account got blocked. According to the Bluesky block tracking site Clearsky, @whitehouse-47.bsky.social is already the second most blocked account on Bluesky, just below Vice President J.D. Vance, who joined the site over the summer and has since secured a durable position atop the ranking.

The ridiculous video the White House posted looked like a 5th grade project.

What's up, Bluesky? We thought you might've missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you.

Can't wait to spend more quality time together! ❤️🇺🇸

The White House (@whitehouse-47.bsky.social) 2025-10-17T21:21:24.404Z

Discussion

