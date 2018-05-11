'He's Dying Anyway': Trump White House Staffer Dismisses John McCain

There's really not much to say here that's not said on the video, "A top White House communications aide mocks McCain's brain cancer diagnosis. Kelly Sadler, the White House's Director of Outreach reportedly said that the Arizona senator is quote, 'dying anyway.'" This in response to the Senator's opposition to Gina Haspel's nomination to head the CIA.

This outrageous statement brought Cindy McCain from her husband's side.

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

Meghan McCain has also gotten involved.

Source tells me Sadler called Meghan McCain today. And that it didn’t go so well. https://t.co/ZdAgD001jk — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 10, 2018

Meghan McCain on Kelly Sadler’s comments about her father: "I don't understand what kind of environment you're working in when that would be acceptable and then you could come to work the next day and still have a job." Bravo 👏🏼 This administration is a total farce. Vote Blue — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 11, 2018

White House aide Kelly Sadler can mock John McCain’s terminal illness.



President Trump can mock a handicapped reporter.



But Democrats are evil for mocking Sarah Sanders for lying.



It’s not even ironic anymore. It’s just plain sick. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 11, 2018

Trump has been unable to hire competent people. Exhibit A is Kelly Sadler.



Today, Sadler mocked Sen. John McCain's brain cancer at a meeting in front of 20 or so Trump incompetents where McCain's vote was being discussed.



Sadler said, "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway" pic.twitter.com/bz3Bl61Ecb — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) May 10, 2018

I don't think her "career" is dying. Not at all.

Prediction: Since Sadler is a hot blonde, if she is fired over this, she can claim victimhood and within 90 days wind up on Fox News' "Outnumbered" Crotch Couch.