'He's Dying Anyway': Trump White House Staffer Dismisses John McCain
There's really not much to say here that's not said on the video, "A top White House communications aide mocks McCain's brain cancer diagnosis. Kelly Sadler, the White House's Director of Outreach reportedly said that the Arizona senator is quote, 'dying anyway.'" This in response to the Senator's opposition to Gina Haspel's nomination to head the CIA.
This outrageous statement brought Cindy McCain from her husband's side.
Meghan McCain has also gotten involved.
-
I don't think her "career" is dying. Not at all.
Prediction: Since Sadler is a hot blonde, if she is fired over this, she can claim victimhood and within 90 days wind up on Fox News' "Outnumbered" Crotch Couch.
Comments