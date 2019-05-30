VILE: White House Ordered USS John McCain ‘Out Of Sight’ During Japan Visit

Usually I sit down to write a post and the words just spill out, but this post is honestly so disturbing and sad. When I first saw the tweets about the story, I honestly thought "no, this can't be true...this is too sad for it to be true" but then I read the article and realized that it had really happened.

The White House was so worried about upsetting Donald Trump during his trip to Japan that they placed a TARP over the name of the USS McCain, the ship was "relocated" to obscure it from sight and the ship's sailors were given the day off.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move the ship named after Senator John McCain “out of sight”.

Further, they report that in a May 15th email to U.S. Navy and Air Force officials, a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official outlined plans for the trip and issued a specific directive: the “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.” Apparently, acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan was aware of the "concern" about the ship being visible to Toddler Trump as well.

So, to prevent a meltdown from the Toddler Trump, A TARP was hung over the ships name (there is photo evidence of this horrific act), and "sailors were directed to remove any coverings from the ship that bore its name." The ship was also moved. Oh, and the final insult: sailors who "wear caps bearing its name, were given the day off during Mr. Trump’s visit."

Trump denies knowing anything about this reprehensible act.

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Meghan McCain responded:

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.



It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

I don't care what your political leanings are: John McCain is a war hero. He was a prisoner of war for over 5 years in North Vietnam and suffered brutal beatings. He was offered early release numerous times and refused to accept it because he would not leave his fellow soldiers behind.

Donald Trump, a 5 time draft dodger, is still terrified of a war hero, even in death.