Mick Mulvaney Admits USS John McCain's Name Was Covered; Blames 'Low Level Person'

Mick Mulvaney, the 'acting' Chief of Staff told Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace that Trump was not aware of the orders from White House military office to cover up the USS John McCain from his sight and then blamed some 23/24-year-old low-level person for ordering it to be carried out.

Who knew such a low-level person had the power to order the military carry out such a petty act?

Wallace read the email that the WSJ uncovered that ordered the military to keep the USS John McCain (which honors not only the late senator, but his father and grandfather, both with distinguished military careers of their own) out of Trump's thin-skinned sight line.

Wallace said, "The White House military office sent this e-mail to the Navy and I want to read it.

USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.

He then played a video clip of Trump saying he had no knowledge of this but that the person was "well-meaning" in doing so.

Wallace asked why was it "well-meaning" to disparage an American war hero.

Mulvaney immediately blamed an anonymous staffer rather than the fact that Trump is so petulant that no one thought he could stand at a foreign port on Memorial Day without throwing a tantrum over the name of a warship, saying, "The fact that a low-level person might have asked a question shouldn't surprise anybody. We think it's much ado about nothing."

Chris asked Mulvaney if someone would be disciplined over this incident and Mulvaney said absolutely not. And as usual, Mick blamed the media for making this into a story when in reality, it is one of the most craven and petty actions an administration can ask the military to carry out.

"For what? For asking an innocuous question about that?"

Mulvaney made believe it was a reasonable question asked but it was an actual demand, not a question. The email proves that.

As usual, a high-ranking Trump official feels the need to lie in order to defend their boss.

It's an embarrassing display by this administration and something Mulvaney is trying to whitewash.

Maybe they should have had William Barr to explain this since he's the best at covering up for Trump.