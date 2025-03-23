'I Don't Care What Judges Think': Tom Homan Doubles Down Despite Deportation Ban

Border czar Tom Homan doubled down after saying he didn't "care" about U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's opinion in a deportation case involving Venezuelan gang members.
By David EdwardsMarch 23, 2025

Homan was asked about his remarks during a Sunday interview on ABC with host Jonathan Karl.

"You said, I quote, I don't care what judges think," Karl pointed out. "Now, I know you have since said that the administration will abide by court orders. We heard Donald Trump say the same thing. So what do you mean when you say, I don't care what judges think?"

"No, I don't care what judges think as far as this case, we're going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats," Homan replied. "We're going to continue to deport them from the United States."

"I understand this case is in litigation through the Alien Enemies Act and we'll abide by the court order as litigated, but my quote was, despite what he thinks, we're going to keep targeting the worst of the worst, which we've been doing since day one in deporting from the United States to the various laws on the books," he continued.

Homan insisted the Trump administration was "not making this up" when it came to using an 18th-century law to deport immigrants without due process.

"The Alien Enemies Act was actually a federal law, it's the statutes, enacted by Congress and signed by a president," he said.

"But you're going to abide by court orders as long as, you know, and go through your appeals process, but you are not going to defy those orders?" Karl asked.

"No," Homan responded.

