WHOA: Democrats Outvoting Republicans In Texas Primary

Harry Enten said the difference between primary ballots cast “hasn’t been close” since 2002.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 26, 2026

CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, said yesterday that Democrats are voting in the state’s primaries at a higher rate than Republicans—something that has not occurred in over two decades.

Enten said the development has left him “mind blown.”

CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, revealed Wednesday that Democrats are voting in the state’s primaries at a higher rate than Republicans—something that has not occurred in over two decades.

Enten said the difference between ballots cast “hasn’t been close” since 2002. The shift also comes as Democrats have massively overperformed in off-year and special elections since President Donald Trump ushered in utter chaos when he retook office in January 2025.

“What a shift from where we were four years ago,” Enten continued. “At this point, more people in Texas are picking up the Democratic ballot.”

And in other news, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has a double-digit lead over state Rep. James Talarico in the final days of Texas’ Senate Democratic primary, according to a new University of Texas poll released yesterday.

In the survey, fielded from Feb. 2 to Feb. 16, Crockett garnered the support of 56% of voters, while Talarico got 44%. For the Democratic primary, pollsters from the University of Texas’ Texas Politics Project surveyed a sample of 369 voters, producing a margin of error of +/-5.1 points.

Didn't see that coming! Crockett has been targeted by the national Democratic establishment, saying a black woman couldn't win statewide in Texas.

Jasmine Crockett leads James Talarico by double digits in Senate Democratic primary, poll finds

Texas Senate race: New poll shows Jasmine Crockett could beat Ken Paxton #TXsen www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/p...

