We Just Went Through One Of The Warmest Winters On Record

This was a very bad winter if you're concerned about the changing climate -- and of course you are.

Yale Climate Connections reports that Winter 2025-26 (December through February) was the second-warmest in U.S. records going back to 1895. The average temperature for the contiguous states was 37.13 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the monthly roundup released on March 9 by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Given that the warmest winter on record was 2023-24, with 37.47 degrees F, the two warmest U.S. winters in 131 years of data have now occurred in the last three years.

Many parts of the northeastern half of the country, roughly from the Great Lakes into the Eastern Seaboard and Deep South, did see stretches of cold and snow that rivaled anything over the last few decades. Where you live, it might not have been a record-breaking winter at all – except for large stretches of the nation from the Great Plains westward, where many states and communities saw their warmest winter-long averages in more than a century of record-keeping.

Remember all that snow that fell from the Carolinas to Boston? I bet you assume this has been quite a snow season overall. Well, for the Lower 48, this is the least snowy season (through February) for any year since at least 1940-41 when looking at all years through February. Thanks humans! — Climatologist49 (@climatologist49.bsky.social) 2026-03-09T01:19:05.902Z

The official NOAA stats out this week confirm that winter 2025-26 was the warmest on record across a huge portion of the western and central U.S., which has contributed to extremely low mountain snowpack & worsened the CO River crisis. Meanwhile, record March heat is in forecast. — Daniel Swain (@weatherwest.bsky.social) 2026-03-10T18:45:01.000Z