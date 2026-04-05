Christian Nationalist Dale Partridge Proclaims Women Should Lose The Right To Vote

Abolish the 19th amendment!
By John AmatoApril 5, 2026

A wingnut Christian nationalist pastor attacked white liberal women, but then included every woman when he claimed they are the biggest threat to America because "they are incapable of responsible voting."

Many of the MAGA Christian right feel this way about women, but couch their words to appear more inclusive. Dale Partridge did not.

PARTRIDGE: America's, at least one of America's biggest threats, is white liberal women because they are the ones literally opening up the doors of immigration, passing laws that degenerate society, releasing criminals to be repeat offenders, aborting babies by the hundreds of thousands and millions.

It's why I really believe that we must, as a nation, repeal the 19th Amendment.

The majority of women are not capable of responsible voting.

These are the people the rally around Demented Donald Trump.

Partridge sounds like a rabid incel leader blaming all the ills of society on women.

It's just as demented as Donald's Easter message.

Christian nationalist pastor Dale Partridge declares that "one of America's biggest threats is white liberal women," which is why "we must, as a nation, repeal the 19th Amendment": "The majority of women are not capable of responsible voting."

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2026-04-03T18:51:13.859Z

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