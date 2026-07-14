Trump Marks Butler Anniversary By Discussing 'Very Handsome' Sean Hannity's Love Life

Fox's Lawrence Jones marked the two-year anniversary of the Butler rally shooting, you know, that thing before Trump's ear grew back, by asking the President how he's feeling about it now.

Trump's answer skipped the question entirely, instead launching into how long he's known Ainsley Earhardt and her connection to Sean Hannity — capped off by a jab about why she was drawn to him in the first place. Whatever emotional reflection Jones was fishing for, he didn't get it.

Remarkably, at one point, Jones said, "You don't want to talk about yourself," and I'm not gonna lie: My sip of root beer (don't judge me) might have come out of my nose a little from laughing.

"We want to ask you about something that we know you don't like talking about because you don't want to talk about yourself," Jones said. "But today marks two years since they tried to assassinate you in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"How do you feel about this on this day?" he asked. "Iran is still trying to take you out. The threat level is high, but you continue to serve our country."

"So I've known Ainsley longer than the two of you," Trump said. "I've known her through a great gentleman, a very handsome man named Sean Hannity."

"She seemed to be attracted to him for whatever the hell reason, right?" he continued. "So I've known her for a long time."

"And I once told her a long time ago, I said, this is a very dangerous, being president is a very dangerous profession," he said. "I said, why didn't you tell me that, Ainsley? I wouldn't have run."

"But, and now they'll, by the way, the press will take that, and they'll say, he wished she didn't run, you know, because they're sick, because they're, you can never be sarcastic when you're dealing with the fake news, right?" he continued. "So anyway, but jokingly, I say jokingly, but I say, Ainsley, if you would have told me this, I wouldn't have run."

"So it's 5.2% of the presidents basically are killed," he said. "Eight and a half percent are shot at or shot. Like Ford was shot, and actually Teddy Roosevelt was shot and hit him in the wallet. He had a wallet and a speech in his left pocket, right over his heart. And he took one to the heart, and it didn't get through. It actually got through a little bit, but not far enough; it's pretty amazing."

"But it's a dangerous, 5.2% are assassinated," he continued. "Now there's no other industry that anybody can think of. Like I consider race car driving very dangerous. It's one 10th of 1%, bull riding. I don't know anything about bull riding, but those guys are pretty brave guys. It's one point, same thing."

"So Ainsley should have told me that when we talked about it many years ago, right, Ainsley?" he added.

"Well, we have you covered in prayer, " Ainsley said. "I'll say that most of America's praying for you. God clearly has a purpose for you."

Well, many Americans have questions, not prayers, about the Butler shooting. But, Ainsley, if you wanna pray for Beelzebub, that's your right, girl. You be you. Just for funsies: Beelzebub is associated with the deadly sin of gluttony in classical demonology. However, historic classifications vary, with other traditions and texts linking him to pride, idolatry, or envy. Sounds familiar, huh?