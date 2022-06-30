Christian Nationalist Plans To Make Handmaid's Tale A Reality

James Vincent promises perpetual servitude for women, who can still vote.
By Conover KennardJune 30, 2022

When the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, most of us wondered how far they would take it. Like, for example, are they going after LGBTQ+ rights next? Well, Justice Clarence Thomas answered that question pretty quickly. Yes, nothing is off the table. And what about a woman's right to vote?

Behold: James Vincent in the video answered that question for us.

"Christian nationalism is on the rise, and people are thirsty for it," he said. "We are the Christian Taliban, and we will not stop until The Handmaid's Tale is a reality, and even worse than that to be honest."

The little feller went on to say that they are trying to roll back rights for women for 100 years. "It's only going to get worse for you," he added.

Conservative men like to make women suffer. It's what they do. It's as if they feel like less of a man if women have their rights. I'm not a psychiatrist, but I think a lot of them must have mommy issues. James should just go overseas and join the Taliban. Meanwhile, women, and friends of women, need to ensure that Republicans don't take the House or the Senate.

Vincent gins up racial fear by bringing up black-on-white crime, and he thinks it ought to be a crime to be gay. And ladies, I could be wrong, but I think he's single. Now's your chance!

