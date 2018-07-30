Jeff Sessions Goes Full Handmaid's Tale With 'Religious Task Force'

Election year politics brings danger to gays, atheists, and women.

Jeff Sessions held a ceremony this morning to announce his "Religious Liberty Task Force," which will indoctrinate the Justice Department staff on how to protect people who don't want to sell wedding cakes to gay people.

Okay, that's not how HE put it, Buzzfeed said "Critics have feared the policy may provide a loophole for discrimination." Loophole? No, it's a wide-open gate for all the wrong people:

NEWS: Jeff Sessions just announced new “Religious Liberty Task Force,” which he will run, joined by DOJ officials. His summit today leans heavily on Christian right.



Task force will ensure compliance with his "religious liberty” memo from October and coordinate w/other agencies. pic.twitter.com/BJ8ft8lTaQ — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) July 30, 2018

The ACLU had something to say about this:

Reminder: Religious freedom protects our right to our beliefs, not a right to harm others.



The Department of Justice has no business licensing discrimination against LGBT people, women, and religious minorities. https://t.co/KXtjusL2F7 — ACLU (@ACLU) July 30, 2018

So does Americans United for the Separation of Church and State:

This is disturbing, especially given that this task force would enforce the DOJ's harmful guidance that uses religion as a #LicenseToDiscriminate: https://t.co/TSvobBqjCc https://t.co/US4J1Il5Wh — Americans United (@americansunited) July 30, 2018

The Do No Harm act demands consistency from our government in cases of religious discrimination:

Act now! Urge your members of Congress to support the #DoNoHarm Act to protect all Americans' #ReligiousFreedom & equal protection under the law: https://t.co/wdN6NgGzq5 pic.twitter.com/td0WH3ZKUY — Protect Thy Neighbor (@protectneighbor) July 30, 2018

It's important to note that Jeff Sessions is all about protecting religious freedom when it comes to baking cakes for gays, but when it comes to Muslim bans, mosque construction, and discrimination against Sikhs in the workplace? Not so much. And don't get me started about abortion clinic protests.

We must be very blunt about the creation of the Religious Liberty Task Force: It's another huge step forward in the Trump Regime's creation of a regressive Christian white ethnostate.



And if that sounds like hyperbole to you, you're not paying attention.

And by the way, your taxes are paying for it.