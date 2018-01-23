Tony Perkins Gives Trump A 'Mulligan' On Affair With Stormy Daniels

The head of the Family Research Council told Politico that evangelicals forgave Trump's past sexual indiscretions saying, Donald gets a "mulligan" and "a do-over here.’

The religious right has soiled themselves repeatedly in their efforts to defend a possible pedophile and a man who bragged about his sexual assault techniques, had an affair with a porn star while his wife was recovering from giving birth to his son and then paid her off with $130K.

But you know, bygones, right?

Evangelical political operatives have become the most despicable of all Trump surrogates. Perkins' interview only emphasizes that they have no moral character or actual beliefs other than getting what they want at all costs.

As long as Trump gives them extreme right-wing judges, attacks the rights of the LGBT community and makes believe he's pro-life, they are content with whatever he's done or will do.

Even though polls show Trump's support has dropped from 80% to 61% with this demographic, their mouthpieces on social media, television and in print continue to deceive and obfuscate his many, many, many sick indulgences.

Any Democratic politician that did 1% of what Trump has done would be eviscerated 24 hours a day, non-stop and we'd be hearing how "a degenerate in the White House was decaying our society and country to its core."

Remember how they treated Michelle Obama when she dared to wear something cool and sleeveless?

But sexual assault, pedophilia, and paying off porn stars is perfectly fine now.

As long as Trump doesn’t disappoint evangelicals politically, Perkins predicts, they’ll stick with him. “Whenever the policy stops, and his administration reverts to just personality,” he adds, “that’s where I believe the president will be in trouble.”

Their hatred of the gay community is so severe that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Family Research Council as a "hate group" in 2010.