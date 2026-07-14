JD Vance Floats Crackpot Theories About Charlie Kirk's Murder Amid Robinson Trial

The trial of accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson is now fully underway, and Vice President JD Vance is making sure the public knows that he thinks there's more to the story than what's being told on the surface.

In a new interview with The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan, Vance didn't parse his thoughts about the late husband of the woman he undoubtedly tells Usha is "Just a friend! GAWD!" daily.

"I’m always going to wonder," Vance said of Kirk's death. "I’m always going to wonder what was said and how many contacts [Robinson] had beforehand. By the way, it doesn’t mean that [Robinson’s] any less guilty. But do I wonder if there are other people who are more directly involved in Charlie’s murder? Absolutely, because I don’t think that it’s possible for a young man to get radicalized like that without somebody encouraging him, whether informally or formally."

"I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands in the case of Charlie Kirk, but of course, the person most directly who has blood on their hands is Tyler Robinson," Vance said, right after stating that the "evidence is clear" that Robinson is the one who shot and killed the highly controversial Right-wing podcaster during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in September.

Vance's new interview comes hot on the heels of Robinson's appearance in a Utah courtroom last week, where his preliminary hearing kicked off. Robinson faces the death penalty if he is found guilty and convicted of Charlie Kirk's murder.

What currently remains unclear is whether JD Vance is throwing his two cents into the public pot because he's sick and tired of people forgetting he even exists, or because his "You up?" texts to Erika are starting to go unanswered.