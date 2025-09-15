Trump Spiritual Adviser: Charlie Kirk's Murder Is Part Of God's Plan

Pastor Paula White-Cain, a longtime spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, argued that the murder of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was part of God's plan.
By David EdwardsSeptember 15, 2025

During a Sunday interview on Newsmax, White-Cain said she had known Kirk for over a decade.

"Charlie died a martyr," she asserted. "He was assassinated. And it truly is for the preaching of the gospel, which shaped his biblical worldview with conservative politics."

"What is behind Charlie and the assassination that caused him to be historically and textually, biblically, a martyr, his blood cries out for justice, but not to riot, not for revenge, but for revival," she continued. "His blood cries out, according to Revelation chapter 6, as a martyr, that he is a witness now in heaven."

White-Cain, a member of the White House Faith Office, suggested that Kirk would be a "saint" in heaven.

"God, and in his sovereign plan, this could not have happened without going through the sovereignty of God," she insisted. "So we as believers understand that Charlie has been part of the highest calling of God to bring forth probably the greatest awakening and certainly the greatest we've ever seen in our lifetime."

