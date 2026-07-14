Questions have swirled across the World Wide Web since the news broke that 71-year-old South Carolina Senator and devout sycophant to both Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, Lindsey Graham, had suddenly died.

Many of those questions have been laden with crazed conspiracy theories, ranging from weird but harmless speculations alleging that his travel schedule made it impossible for him to have died in his DC home, to out-and-out assertions that the MAGA senator was assassinated in cold blood by Russia. A bizarre social media post by embattled FBI Director Kash Patel, in which he announced that the FBI was "assisting local authorities" in the wake of Graham's passing, only served to stoke the tinfoil hat flames.

But there was one burning question among the masses that actually held some weight: Who called 911 for the senator?

Lindsey Graham was a notorious and perpetual bachelor. The senator never married, had children, or even had a public relationship. The only record of any romantic relationships in Graham's life consists of 3 different girlfriends he claimed to have had in his formative years, according to his own memoir. The only other information regarding Graham's personal romantic life has come from allegations made by trans and gay escorts -- no one will soon forget "Lady G" or the "ladybug" allegations that will live in infamy.

But Graham's notoriously lonely personal life gave credence to questions surrounding just how, exactly, paramedics were notified that the senator was suffering a serious medical emergency.

One Republican senator is now coming forward with an answer.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville spoke with reporters last night and confirmed that one of his former staffers made the 911 call on Lindsey's behalf on Saturday night.

In a video shared by CBS News, Tuberville revealed: "My former scheduler was Lindsey’s scheduler, and one of my staff members was with that scheduler the night Lindsey called. He called, basically, he said, 'Listen, I’m having chest pains, uh, you know, I need to do something. Could you call 911?'"

"And so she called 911; they were at a restaurant downtown watching the soccer game. By the time she got there, 911 had knocked the door down and they were working on him."

"It’s just one of those things. Lindsey basically worked himself to death," Tuberville said of the South Carolina senator's passing. "Most of us have families. He didn’t have any family."

Preliminary findings from the medical examiner have confirmed that Graham suffered an aortic dissection at his Washington, DC home.