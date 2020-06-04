GOP Senator Ben Sasse Calls 'Bullshit' On Lindsey Graham's 'Obamagate' Hearing

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) blasted senators on the Judiciary Committee on Thursday for what he said was “grandstanding for the cameras” at a hearing to review former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“It’s bullshit the way people grandstand for cameras in here,” Sasse told the committee. “The reality is if we didn’t have cameras in this room, the discussion would be different. The Senate doesn’t work. It doesn’t diffuse the partisan tensions that are leading the country toward dissolution.”

“Ninety percent of our committees are about people trolling for soundbites,” the senator added. “That’s what actually happens. Some of us have other work to do. People can troll for soundbites whenever they want.”