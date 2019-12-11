Winter Donation Drive

Lindsey Graham (Of All People) Destroys Trump's Russia Hoax Narrative

I mean, we'll take it, but Senator Graham sounded actually lucid and honest for almost a full minute during the Judiciary hearing this morning.
By Aliza Worthington
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Apparently time travel has been mastered.

Senator Lindsey Graham as he existed in 2015 made a miraculous appearance for exactly 47 seconds on this, the Eleventh Day Of December, in The Year Of Our Lord 2019.

If you don't believe me, watch this clip from this morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, wherein Senator Graham, Trump's most drooling and obsequious boot-licker, absolutely destroys his claims that the Russia investigation was a hoaxwitchhuntfakenews sham.

GRAHAM: How the hell did this whole thing start? What got us here today?

They opened up a counter-intelligence investigation in July. We know the Russians are messing in our election. And it was the Russians, ladies and gentlemen, who stole the Democratic National Committee's emails, Podesta's emails, and screwed around with Hillary Clinton, it wasn't the Ukrainians. It was the RUSSIANS. And they're coming after us AGAIN.

So, to be concerned that the Russians are messing with presidential campaigns was a legitimate concern. So, they looked around at the Trump campaign, and said, "Well, let's see if we can protect the Trump campaign."

Is that right? Why, yes. That is right.

Not that 2015 Senator Graham was that great, but I vastly prefer him to 2019 Leningrad Lindsey.


