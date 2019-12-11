LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee Grills IG Over His Report

Via CBS News:

Washington -- Although there were several procedural errors, the FBI was justified and lacked political bias when it launched its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, the Department of Justice inspector general (IG) found in a report published Monday.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department's IG, will testify about his conclusions on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to question him about the FBI's procedural errors discovered and analyzed by his team.