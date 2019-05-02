Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisy Plays Supporting Role In Barr Hearing

Lawrence O'Donnell was tickled to present highlights last night of Lindsey Graham, then and now.

"At today's hearing, Chairman Lindsey Graham complained there were some people working in the FBI during the presidential campaign of 2016 who, like a majority of Americans then and now, disapproved of Donald Trump.

GRAHAM: This is what Strzok said on February 12th, 2016. Now, he's in charge of the Clinton email investigation. STRZOK TEXT: Oh, he's (Trump's) abysmal. STRZOL TEXT: I keep hoping the charade will end and people will just dump him.

"That sounds so familiar. Who else was saying things like that in February of 2016?"

GRAHAM: He's an opportunist. He's not fit to be president of the United States.

"Oh, yeah. That was Lindsey Graham in February of 2016 at exactly the same time that some people working in the FBI completely agreed with Lindsey Graham about Donald Trump. And so that's what I kept hearing today when lindsey graham was complaining about FBI officials who completely agreed with him in 2016."

Lindsey keeps quoting Strzok saying things he himself said, proving the case that he's a complete hypocrite, ending up by quoting him texting "Trump is a f*cking idiot." (You know, just like Trump's secretary of state did?)

"Whoa. He really seemed to enjoy saying that last line today," Lawrence said.

Think what the world might have been spared, if only Lindsey got that community theater role he tried out for.