Lindsey Graham spent his time at the Barr Senate Hearing spinning conspiracy theories about FISA warrants and the Clintons (you're welcome, Fox News!).

Lindsey Graham immediately went to “but her emails!” during this Bill Barr hearing. Republicans have no shame. They’ll still be using that as an excuse for everything 20 years from now. pic.twitter.com/KZe3KXcTzM — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 1, 2019

In only 12 minutes Lindsey Graham:



• Lied 19 times

• Said trump supported Mueller 13 times

• Attacked Hillary 5 times

• Lied about Hillary 9 times

• Told 4 jokes nobody laughed at

• Said “Fucking” once

• Giggled at saying “fucking” once — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 1, 2019

Everybody noticing that 2019 Graham should meet 2016 Graham.

Lindsay Graham is quoting FBI staff saying negative things about Trump during the campaign that are virtually identical to what Lindsay Graham said during the campaign about Trump. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 1, 2019

Lindsey Graham is reading quotes from FBI officials saying anti-Trump things in 2016 … much like the anti-Trump things Graham was saying in 2016. "I think Donald Trump is a con man,” he said then. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 1, 2019

All you need to know about Lindsey Graham is that in 2016 he said Trump was “crazy” and a “kook” who was “not fit to be president” and then in 2017 said: “What concerns me about the press is this endless attempt to label the guy as some kind of kook not fit to be president.” — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 1, 2019

In the context of all that, Graham read texts from Peter Strzok and Lisa Page including one that said "Trump is a f*cking idiot."

"Sorry to the kids out there." said Graham.

