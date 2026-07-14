Former Trump Special Counsel: 'He Is A Malignant Narcissist'

Ty Cobb, former Trump White House Special Counsel during the Russian interference investigation, described Donald Trump as a raving lunatic, and a demented, malignant narcissist.

I'm going to asked Mr. Cobb to write an article for C&L. Or maybe he's already reading ours.

In a recent podcast posted by George Conway, Cobb described Trump's mental decline in his second term in office.

Most of us remember that in Trump's first term he had actual people and some adults appointed to his cabinet that were not sycophants, whose only job was to please and glorify demented Donald.

This is a man that spent hours and hours with Donald Trump.

COBB: The man is crazy. He is a malignant narcissist. He's demented. It's all about self-enrichment. HOST: And you know him very well. I mean, just to give context, you worked with him, for him, very, very closely in the White House, just for people who may not know this. COBB: Yeah, I did. I had lunch with him routinely. I spent hours and hours in the Oval or in the office next door working through things with him. I've been with him many times. But I mean, at the time I was there, I will say it's much worse now because there were people in the White House when I was there, General Kelly, General Mattis, McMaster, Nikki Haley, others. There are many people who— And also political leaders. I mean, even the Lindsey Grahams of the world, before they completely tanked, were helpful in trying to keep Trump between the navigational beacons. Now he's out speedboat racing in the middle of the ocean and they're just dragging along in life preservers behind him, cheering him on.

That describes him perfectly.

It's not only his cabinet members that have become loyal subjects to a fascist King, but most Republicans in Congress aid and abet his insanity at every turn.