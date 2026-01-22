Ex-Trump Lawyer: Trump's Davos Speech Is 'Narcissism Run Amok'

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb tore into Donald Trump's rambling speech in Davos during an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett, and he didn't hold back. Trump's narcissism was on full display as he spoke to global leaders, and he came out sounding like a demented mob boss with more threats to Greenland.

"So, Ty, Trump obviously is in Davos. He was, you know, he got there, and he gave a speech," Burnett said. "And in that speech, which was obviously predominantly about things like Greenland, he decided to bring up other grievances, including his false statements about the 2020 election."

"So, you know, all eyes are on Trump at this crucial moment, right?" she continued. "Because of Greenland, right? Let’s just be honest. There was not a single person in, you know, in world leadership, not watching what he said. And that was something that he chose to say in that moment. You think it’s significant?"

Cobb called out Trump's narcissism, which has "run amok."

"Oh, yes. I mean, you know, he can’t get into a sentence without raising a grievance," Cobb said. "And he can’t get in, get into a sentence, and find his way out without either you know, asserting some revenge-based point, you know, some fantasy, delusional fantasy, such as the alleged rigged election, which Bill Barr made clear to him was not the case, before having to resign because of the coup that Trump wanted."

"You know, he and or without drawing glory to himself, suggesting that, you know, he ended eight plus wars," he continued. "You know, nobody knows what they were. You know, this is — this is a — this is a man who is who is demented, and his narcissism has run amok."

"And I don’t think there’s anybody outside the boundaries of the United States who believes for a second that Trump is saying at this stage of the game and those in the United States are merely in denial or so invested in him, they can’t — they can’t accept what their lying eyes tell them," he added.

So true. Trump and everyone in his administration constantly tell us not to believe what we've seen with our eyes.