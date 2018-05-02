Trump's Lawyer-Go-Round - Ty Cobb Out

Trump's Lawyer-Go-Round keeps spinning. A month ago Trump said he loved his attorneys.

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

Oops Ty Cobb is "retiring." Even Andrea Mitchell scoffs at that one.

And he's being replaced by Emmet T. Flood, who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment. Flood will have to get up to speed and get security clearances as well.

I doubt the MAGA types will ever hear about this. Hannity will host more anti-FBI railings and Tucker will find another sex-crazed panda.

But there's a change of tactic with this White House and its legal team. As Jeremy Peters says in the video above:

JEREMY PETERS: It seems Trump is not exactly a model client. somebody known for stretching the truth and outright falsehoods. Aides have described the president as a guy who will probably pass the lie detector test because he's saying what he believes in the moment. Also what's not going to change is the doggedness of the Mueller probe. I don't know what shifted inside the thinking of this lawyer because what you have here is still, lawyer after lawyer after lawyer, after law firm after law firm, that's refused to work with this president for precisely the reasons I just laid out. I think there's a lot we don't know yet about why this happened.

Lawyers working on a huge case like this don't "retire" in the middle of it without cause.