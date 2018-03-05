Leaked Subpoena Indicates Mueller's Closing In On Trump's Inner Circle

Yesterday, we found out that a grand just subpoena seems to be aimed at Trump's inner circle. Now the guessing game is, who leaked the subpoena? Via The Daily Beast:

A grand jury subpoena reviewed by Axios that special counsel Robert Mueller sent to a witness indicates that many in President Trump’s known inner circle, and the president himself, are within the scope of the Russia investigation.

The list subpoenas “all communications—meaning emails, texts, handwritten notes, etc.—that this witness sent and received” to Carter Page, Corey Lewandowski, Donald J. Trump, Hope Hicks, Keith Schiller, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon.

The subpoena calls for all communications from Nov. 1, 2015—five months after the president first announced his campaign—to the present to be turned over. All of the people listed were either part of the Trump campaign or are former and current employees of the Trump White House.