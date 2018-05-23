Stephanie Ruhle Shatters Trump's "Witch Hunt" Claims

Because some folks need reminding, apparently, Stephanie Ruhle did her part by laying out the facts that utterly destroyed the toddler whines and cries of Trump and the complicit GOP leadership that Mueller is conducting a "witch hunt."

Here, by the way, is the definition of "witch hunt," provided by Mirriam-Webster. That's a Dictionary. Someone tell Trump a "dictionary" is a big book with words that tell you what other words mean. Never mind.

Now, we know Mueller isn't looking for people who practice witchcraft. We also know he is not aiming to harass people simply because their (political) views are unpopular. Sadly, their views are way TOO popular. He is looking for people who broke the law in order to place their candidate into the White House.

He is finding many, many people who did this. Ruhle lays it out cleanly in the above video.

FOUR PLEADED GUILTY, AND COOPERATING WITH MUELLER:

1. George Papadopolous - Former Trump Campaign Energy Adviser, who triggered the Counterintelligence investigation into the campaign. Ground Zero of this probe, people. Even according to the Republicans on the House Intel Committee.

2. Michael Flynn - Former Trump National Security Adviser

3. Rick Gates - Former Campaign Aide and protegé of Paul Manafort (Trump's former campaign manager)

4. Paul Pinedo - Identity Thief who sold bank account #s and stolen IDs to Russians in 2016

TWO NOT YET CHARGED, BUT COOPERATING:

5. George Nader - United Arab Emirates Adviser, key to meeting between Gulf Emmisaries and Donald Trump, Jr. we are now just learning about...

6. Sam Nunberg - Former Trump campaign aide, Roger Stone wannabe and guy who, frankly, nobody can believe ever graduated from law school

CHARGED, NOT PLEADING GUILTY:

7. Paul Manafort - going to trial. He's charged with, oh, you know. Conspiracy against the United States and money laundering. Whatever.

None of that includes the thirteen Russian individuals and entities who were charged, but who we all know will never see the inside of a courtroom regarding this matter.

So, Donnie, baby, we're gonna have you sit down with Stephanie next time you need to have this spelled out for you, because she can explain it all to you R-E-A-L S-L-O-W.

Editor's note (Karoli): Let's also not forget the lawyer -- Alex Van Der Zwaan -- who pleaded guilty and is already serving time. For a witch hunt, Mueller sure is finding a lot of witches.