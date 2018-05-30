Trey Gowdy Rejects Trump's Conspiracy Lies Re FBI

Trey Gowdy was on Fox News on Tuesday night and he dropped some bombs regarding Trump's "Spygate" conspiracy theory. Not only did he poke holes in all of Trump's tweets, but he came out in full support of the FBI and DOJ, going so far as to say that "The FBIdid exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump."

Here is what was said:

Martha: You were one who saw some of the background documents related to this issue of whether or not there was a spy or informant in the campaign late last week. Anything that you can share on a broad scale about what went down there? Gowdy: I think there are two things important to understand. number one, the source of President Trump's frustration. Brennan said he should be in the dust bin of history. Comey said impeachment is too good of a remedy. Clapper doesn't like him. Loretta Lynch said call it a matter, not an investigation. Schiff said he had evidence of collusion before we even began the investigation and 60 Democrats have voted to impeach him before Bob Mueller has come up with a single, solitary finding. That's what has him frustrated. What should have him Chris Wray, Rod Rosenstein and all the senior were all Trump appointees. Here is what is fair to ask. what did the FBI do? When did they do it? What was the factual predicate upon which they took whatever actions they took and against whom were they directed? But, remember, Martha, it was President Trump himself who said, number one, "i didn't collude with Russia but if anyone connected with my campaign did, I want the FBI to find that out." It looks to me like the FBI was doing what President Trump said I want you to do find it out.

Exactly. Trump has denied collusion for as long as he has been the nominee and when pushed, he said he wants to FBI to investigate if anyone in his campaign did collude. Now, he has changed course and wants NO one investigated because it is a witch hunt. Well, Mueller has caught 19 witches, so far.

Regarding the FBI briefing from last week during which the heads of the intel committees and the Gang Of 8 were given unprecedented access to various classified documents regarding the Mueller/Russia investigation.

Gowdy: I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got. And that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

When even Gowdy thinks your conspiracy theories are junk, you are in trouble.

Oh, and when asked about whether Trump should sit down with Mueller, Gowdy was a solid "yes":

Martha: Sounds to me as if you would advise him there is no problem with him sitting down with Robert Mueller. Gowdy: Absolutely not. I have always said "I think you ought to sit down with Bob Mueller. You told us publicly there was no collusion. You told us publicly there was no obstruction. Say in private what have you said publicly." Limit the scope to exactly what the Mueller memo is, but if he were my client, and I would say if you have done nothing wrong, then you need to sit down and tell Mueller what you know.

It should also be noted that even Nunes has been silent regarding anything he saw during the briefing 6 days, which means it is probably a big old nothing burger. Again.