Gavin Newsom On Trump Speech: 'None Of This Is Normalized'

While attending the conference in Davos, Switzerland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom described Trump's mental decline as a deviancy in his consciousness and his comments and commentary were jaw-dropping.

Newsom remarked that Trump was never going to invade Greenland, and his overall speech was boorish and inconsequential.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN then asked Newsom what his thoughts were when Trump kept mixing up Greenland with Iceland.

COLLINS: Did it stand out to you that he said Iceland multiple times when he was talking about Greenland? NEWSOM: You know, and that every time a windmill turns, it costs a thousand dollars, a lot of stuff stands out. None of this is normalized; there's a normalization, a deviancy in consciousness and comments and commentary, and no other president has been held to the curve; he's graded on a curve. I mean, it's really some jaw-dropping and remarkable statements that just fly in the face of facts and evidence and common sense, but they're so, you've heard them over and over and over again, again. For the European audience that may have been a new speech, my God, there wasn't anything new about that speech for the American audience, the only thing that was new is he said he's willing to negotiate, but wait a sec, that's not new either, because the EU's been saying we've wanted to negotiate for over a year.

Trump spoke as if he was in one of his Nazi-styled rallies, but to an audience that was emotionless to his lies and ego-maniacal boasts.

Newsom effectively continues to attack Trump as he eyes the 2028 election.