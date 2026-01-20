Newsom Drops Truth Bombs To Global Leaders Ahead Of Trump Speech

This is how you do it.
By Conover KennardJanuary 20, 2026

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Still, Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is there today with some advice for global leaders on how to deal with the US President. Newsom called on global leaders to challenge Trump.

“I can’t take this complicity of people rolling over," he said. "I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders."

"I mean, handing out crowns, the Nobel prizes that are being given away," he continued. "It’s just pathetic. And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage."

“Trump is a T-Rex," he told reporters. "You mate with him, or he devours you, one or the other, and you need to stand up to it,” adding that Europeans need to “stay tall and united.”

Politico reports:

The U.S. president posted overnight that he’d spoken to NATO chief Mark Rutte, agreed to a meeting in Davos with key players on Greenland — then leaked a text message from French President Emmanuel Macron, shared a map of the Western Hemisphere showing Canada (and Venezuela) as American, and berated Britain for ceding a military base in the Indian Ocean.

As we've seen with Donald Trump, he only gets worse, and no one is holding him accountable. Trump admitted yesterday in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that he wants 'Complete and Total Control of Greenland' because "your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize."

And tomorrow he'll be on the world stage while he's spiraling into madness.

