Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Xitter to throw a reality check on the 79-year-old president by suggesting that Trump has dementia after he repeatedly made his false and wildly debunked claim during his bizarre cabinet meeting that the federal government had to force California to “turn on the water“ after wildfires earlier this year.

“We sent hundreds of millions of gallons of water per day into the Pacific Ocean,” Trump insisted. “They turn a valve. The valve heads out. We turned the valve back. I actually had to do it using force.”

Trump said he urged "Newscum" to “turn the rest of the water on.”

Newsom then reposted a clip of Trump’s pudding-brained rant and included a screenshot of a question posed to Grok, where the AI was asked, “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?”

The answer was yes.

“Yes, people with dementia can repeat false statements or beliefs, a behavior often linked to memory impairments and cognitive changes," Grok responded. “This can manifest as confabulation, where they create or repeat false memories to fill gaps in recollection, or perseveration, where they fixate on a particular idea or statement."

A White House spokesman fired back in a juvenile Trumpy statement to the Daily Beast, saying, “Newscum will say anything to distract from his terrible handling of the California wildfires that President Trump had to come in and clean up."

Trump was a key purveyor of misinformation, also known as lies, when the wildfires devastated parts of California. At one point, as The Independent notes, Trump accused Newsom of refusing “to sign the water restoration declaration,” which “would have allowed millions of gallons of water” to flow into California.

Newsom’s office shot back that “there is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction.”

As for Trump claiming the military has "turned on the water," it was actually determined that it was a regrettable waste of water, as the water could not reach Southern California, and state officials agreed.

In a separate post, Newsom shared another clip on the Bad App, where Trump claimed the California Governor "has some hand action going on. There’s something going on there," even though it's the president's hand that is being scrutinized over visible bruising on the back of the 79-year-old president’s hand.

Newsom responded, "You really want to have the conversation about hands?"

So, yeah, dementia. Trump's mental acuity has been declining for years, and you don't have to be a mental health professional to see it.