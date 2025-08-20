Trump's New Covfefe

Apparently rattled from his disastrous Alaska Summit with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump went on his Truth Social platform and committed a new covfefe.

On August 17th, Trump posted this: "bela"

Huh?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom jumped on Trump's latest gaffe and continued trolling Demented Donald in a manor that is infuriating him.

George Conway was not far behind.

It's a blend of covfefe https://t.co/kAzj2T3nmD — George Conway ???? (@gtconway3d) August 17, 2025

Also plausible (and appropriate).