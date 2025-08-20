Trump's New Covfefe

Apparently rattled from his disastrous Alaska Summit with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump went on his Truth Social platform and committed a new covfefe.
On August 17th, Trump posted this: "bela"
Huh?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom jumped on Trump's latest gaffe and continued trolling Demented Donald in a manor that is infuriating him.
Bela. https://t.co/WmaXSETSq9
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 18, 2025
George Conway was not far behind.
It's a blend of covfefe https://t.co/kAzj2T3nmD
— George Conway ???? (@gtconway3d) August 17, 2025
Also plausible (and appropriate).